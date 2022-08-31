Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,860

Transformers Hot Pre-Order Round Up ? Threezero and Canon Bots



More... Several new higher end international figures have gone live for pre-order globally recently so we wanted to round em up here.* Tonight, Threezero’s MDLX Nemesis Prime repaint hits US retailers officially as a Previews exclusive version.* They also recently dropped the MDLX Megatron.** In addition, US retailers are taking orders for the Takara-Tomy Transformers x Canon bots, Refraktor and Optimus Prime.* These are real life Canon R5 camera designs in alt mode, transforming into the respective bots – focus being on the camera mode first of course. Hit our sponsors below to check em out and snag your copies! Transformers » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Hot Pre-Order Round Up – Threezero and Canon Bots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

