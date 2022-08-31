Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Hot Pre-Order Round Up ? Threezero and Canon Bots
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,860
Transformers Hot Pre-Order Round Up ? Threezero and Canon Bots


Several new higher end international figures have gone live for pre-order globally recently so we wanted to round em up here.* Tonight, Threezero’s MDLX Nemesis Prime repaint hits US retailers officially as a Previews exclusive version.* They also recently dropped the MDLX Megatron.** In addition, US retailers are taking orders for the Takara-Tomy Transformers x Canon bots, Refraktor and Optimus Prime.* These are real life Canon R5 camera designs in alt mode, transforming into the respective bots – focus being on the camera mode first of course. Hit our sponsors below to check em out and snag your copies! Transformers &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Hot Pre-Order Round Up – Threezero and Canon Bots appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:46 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.