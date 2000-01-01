|
Selling in Winnipeg
Unfortunately I have to downsize my collection, so I am posting some of it here first in hopes that they will find a good home.
At the moment I am only selling to the local Winnipeg area (local pick-up).
Payments accepted: Cash or Paypal (Gift only)
All items are brand new and factory sealed. Most are MOSC/MISB. Some boxes are better than others, so if the condition of the box is important to you, I can provide pictures and/or describe any imperfections so you know exactly what you are buying.
All items are sold as-is and all sales are final.
Transformers (Movie)
Premium Series Ironhide (Voyager) $40
Movie Trilogy Series Optimus Prime $45
Animated
Cybertron Mode Megatron (Voyager) $45
Generations
Cybertronian Bumblebee (Deluxe) $20
Cybertronian Megatron (Deluxe) $20
Cybertronian Soundwave (Deluxe) $20
Cybertronian Optimus Prime (Deluxe) $20
Red Alert (Deluxe) $20
Dirge (error symbol) (Deluxe) $20
Sergeant Kup (Deluxe) $20
Blurr (Deluxe) $20
Drift (Deluxe) $20
Wheeljack (Deluxe) $25
Springer (GDO TRU Exclusive) (Deluxe) $25
Wheelie (GDO TRU Exclusive) (Deluxe) $25
Skyshadow (Deluxe) $25
Warpath (Deluxe) $20
Generations Thrilling 30
Trailcutter (Deluxe) $20
Megatron (Deluxe) $20
Bumblebee (Deluxe) $20
Orion Pax (Deluxe) $20
Springer (Voyager) $40
Sandstorm (Voyager) $40
Generations Fall of Cyberton
Optimus Prime (Deluxe) $20
Autobot Jazz (Deluxe) $20
Shockwave (Deluxe) $20
Bruticus (Onslaught, Swindle, Vortex, Decepticon Brawl, Blast Off) $110 (Sold as set only)
Kickback (Deluxe) $20
Starscream (Deluxe) $20
Sideswipe (Deluxe) $20
Ultra Magnus (Deluxe) $20
Air Raid (Deluxe) $20
Soundblaster (Voyager) $40
Soundwave (Voyager) $40
Prime (First Edition)
Optimus Prime*vs*Megatron: A Rivalry Reborn (Entertainment Set) $45
Prime
RC Optimus Prime $25
Prime Robots in Disguise
Bumblebee (Deluxe) $20
Cliffjumper (Deluxe) $20
Wheeljack (Deluxe) $20
Autobot Ratchet (Deluxe) $20
Soundwave (Deluxe) $20
Autobot (Deluxe) $20
Arcee (Deluxe) $20
Hotshot (Deluxe) $25
Dead End (Deluxe) $25
Ultra Magnus (Voyager) $40
Dreadwing (Voyager) $40
Thundertron (Voyager) $40
Skyquake (Voyager) $40
Prime Beast Hunters
Ultra Magnus (Voyager) $40
Dark of the Moon
Shockwave (Voyager) $40
Ultimate Optimus Prime (Year of the Horse TRU Exclusive) $145
Ultimate Optimus Prime $120