Selling in Winnipeg Unfortunately I have to downsize my collection, so I am posting some of it here first in hopes that they will find a good home.



At the moment I am only selling to the local Winnipeg area (local pick-up) .



Payments accepted: Cash or Paypal (Gift only)



All items are brand new and factory sealed. Most are MOSC/MISB. Some boxes are better than others, so if the condition of the box is important to you, I can provide pictures and/or describe any imperfections so you know exactly what you are buying.



All items are sold as-is and all sales are final.



Transformers (Movie)

Premium Series Ironhide (Voyager) $40

Movie Trilogy Series Optimus Prime $45



Animated

Cybertron Mode Megatron (Voyager) $45



Generations

Cybertronian Bumblebee (Deluxe) $20

Cybertronian Megatron (Deluxe) $20

Cybertronian Soundwave (Deluxe) $20

Cybertronian Optimus Prime (Deluxe) $20

Red Alert (Deluxe) $20

Dirge (error symbol) (Deluxe) $20

Sergeant Kup (Deluxe) $20

Blurr (Deluxe) $20

Drift (Deluxe) $20

Wheeljack (Deluxe) $25

Springer (GDO TRU Exclusive) (Deluxe) $25

Wheelie (GDO TRU Exclusive) (Deluxe) $25

Skyshadow (Deluxe) $25

Warpath (Deluxe) $20



Generations Thrilling 30

Trailcutter (Deluxe) $20

Megatron (Deluxe) $20

Bumblebee (Deluxe) $20

Orion Pax (Deluxe) $20

Springer (Voyager) $40

Sandstorm (Voyager) $40



Generations Fall of Cyberton

Optimus Prime (Deluxe) $20

Autobot Jazz (Deluxe) $20

Shockwave (Deluxe) $20

Bruticus (Onslaught, Swindle, Vortex, Decepticon Brawl, Blast Off) $110 (Sold as set only)

Kickback (Deluxe) $20

Starscream (Deluxe) $20

Sideswipe (Deluxe) $20

Ultra Magnus (Deluxe) $20

Air Raid (Deluxe) $20

Soundblaster (Voyager) $40

Soundwave (Voyager) $40



Prime (First Edition)

Optimus Prime*vs*Megatron: A Rivalry Reborn (Entertainment Set) $45



Prime

RC Optimus Prime $25



Prime Robots in Disguise

Bumblebee (Deluxe) $20

Cliffjumper (Deluxe) $20

Wheeljack (Deluxe) $20

Autobot Ratchet (Deluxe) $20

Soundwave (Deluxe) $20

Autobot (Deluxe) $20

Arcee (Deluxe) $20

Hotshot (Deluxe) $25

Dead End (Deluxe) $25

Ultra Magnus (Voyager) $40

Dreadwing (Voyager) $40

Thundertron (Voyager) $40

Skyquake (Voyager) $40



Prime Beast Hunters

Ultra Magnus (Voyager) $40



Dark of the Moon

Shockwave (Voyager) $40

Ultimate Optimus Prime (Year of the Horse TRU Exclusive) $145

Ultimate Optimus Prime $120

