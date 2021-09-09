|
Transformers R.E.D Wave 4 Out In Singapore
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*Automorpher for giving us the heads up of our first world sighting of the new*Transformers R.E.D Wave in Singapore. This wave consists of Beast Wars Optimus Primal and G1 Reformatting Megatron action figures. They were spotted at Takashiyama. Both figures are Walmart and Hasbro Pulse exclusives for the US market, but they are due to be released by December this year. Check the images after the break and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
