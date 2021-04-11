|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 599 Now Online
The listener question queue receives a demolition charge as this very correctly dated podcast episode blows through a backlog and (finally) clears out a clot in an editors brain. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW 599 The Queuemageddon February 810 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
