Today, 12:10 AM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,384
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 599 Now Online



The listener question queue receives a demolition charge as this very correctly dated podcast episode blows through a backlog and (finally) clears out a clot in an editors brain. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  599  The Queuemageddon  February 810 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a review on iTunes, click here:*
