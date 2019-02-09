Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,111

Transformers: Cyberverse Season 2 Release Information



New York Toy Fair 2019 is just a week away and we are receiving more info from multiple contacts. We have a good news for those who enjoyed the first season of Transformers: Cyberverse. Season 2 is now confirmed for Q4 of this year. Once again, Cartoon Network is partnering up with Hasbro Studios to bring the content to your home. However, the series will also follow its first season strategy and will be available on You Tube as well. As for Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy, the series will be available on international markets before the end of the first



The post







More... New York Toy Fair 2019 is just a week away and we are receiving more info from multiple contacts. We have a good news for those who enjoyed the first season of Transformers: Cyberverse. Season 2 is now confirmed for Q4 of this year. Once again, Cartoon Network is partnering up with Hasbro Studios to bring the content to your home. However, the series will also follow its first season strategy and will be available on You Tube as well. As for Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy, the series will be available on international markets before the end of the first » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Cyberverse Season 2 Release Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.