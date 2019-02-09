Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Cyberverse Season 2 Release Information


New York Toy Fair 2019 is just a week away and we are receiving more info from multiple contacts. We have a good news for those who enjoyed the first season of Transformers: Cyberverse. Season 2 is now confirmed for Q4 of this year. Once again, Cartoon Network is partnering up with Hasbro Studios to bring the content to your home. However, the series will also follow its first season strategy and will be available on You Tube as well. As for Transformers: Rescue Bots Academy, the series will be available on international markets before the end of the first &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Cyberverse Season 2 Release Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



