Transformers Power Of The Primes Predaking Gift Set Released at Toys R Us Power of the Primes Predaking has been released at Canadian Retail.



Exclusive to Toys R Us (yeah for us!) this BEAST retails for $229.99 + taxes.



This massive Predacon Combiner set includes:

Divebomb

Predacon Headstrong

Predacon Rampage

Razorclaw

Torox (Tantrum)



