|
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: 5-Page Preview of Issue #3
Who disrupts the tea time of Fluttershy and Discord? Find out as PREVIEWSworld expands our coverage of the third
My Little Pony / Transformers issue with the 5-page preview. Add this to your New Comic Book Day pull list tomorrow then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Sam Maggs (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover Artist), Luis Antonio Delgado (Colorist)
The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: 5-Page Preview of Issue #3
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca