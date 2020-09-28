Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: 5-Page Preview of Issue #3


Who disrupts the tea time of Fluttershy and Discord? Find out as PREVIEWSworld expands our coverage of the third My Little Pony / Transformers issue with the 5-page preview. Add this to your New Comic Book Day pull list tomorrow then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: James Asmus (Author), Sam Maggs (Author), Jack Lawrence (Artist, Cover Artist), Priscilla Tramontano (Cover Artist), Luis Antonio Delgado (Colorist)

The post IDWs My Little Pony / Transformers: 5-Page Preview of Issue #3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



