Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Images & Identification Codes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,526
Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Images & Identification Codes


Courtesy of 2005 Boards member Oniconvoy we can share for you new in-hand image and the identification codes list of the new Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4. These new fun little figures were found in Canada at Toys”R”Us in Burlington, Ontario by 2005 Board member Oniconvoy who also shared in-hand images of the figures. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottom of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Images & Identification Codes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime Megatron ZAK! cup RARE!
Transformers
Transformers Universe Inferno Jetfire Leader Class 25th Generations Classics
Transformers
Transformers Universe Prowl Sergeant Kup Figures Generations Classics Autobots
Transformers
Transformers Generations Siege War For Cybertron Micro Masters Lot
Transformers
Transformers Commemorative Edition Soundwave NISB
Transformers
Transformers Minifigure Lot
Transformers
MISB 1985 Tyco HO Transformers Night Glow Slot Car Racing Set CANADIAN VERSION
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.