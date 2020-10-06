|
Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4 Images & Identification Codes
Courtesy of 2005 Boards member Oniconvoy we can share for you new in-hand image and the identification codes list of the new Transformers Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 4. These new fun little figures were found in Canada at Toys”R”Us in Burlington, Ontario by 2005 Board member Oniconvoy who also shared in-hand images of the figures. The Tiny Turbo changers figures are packed in blind bags, but theres a code embossed on the bottom of the bag near the Hasbro logo. The code starts with a letter of the alphabet and its this letter that tells you who is inside. » Continue Reading.
