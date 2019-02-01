Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:37 PM
GotBot
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,233
Micromaster Devastator Review
Oh Devastator...what did they do to you?
https://youtu.be/uPz64s5PoBA
