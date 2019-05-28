Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Designer Aaron Archer to attend TFcon Toronto 2019


TFcon is happy to welcome back Aaron Archer*to TFcon Toronto 2019. Having worked in comics, toy design and creative franchise planning (trans-media) for over 25 years, Aaron spent 13 years on the Transformers Franchise where he was creative leader and partner across feature films, toys, video game, publishing, the ride, and animation projects. *During his career at Hasbro/Kenner Aaron worked on a variety of unique brands including Star Wars Ep1, GI JOE, Batman, Alien Resurrection, Jurassic Park 3, and many other classic toy-lines. Aaron continues to develop personal art projects and is active in the toy and entertainment industry. Aaron &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Designer Aaron Archer to attend TFcon Toronto 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



