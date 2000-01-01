|
What do you do with your old versions of characters?
Siege and Earthrise released/will release great updates on characters that were already released some time ago. I imagine many people are now replacing their old Grapple, Seekers, Primes, etc.... What do you do with the now inferior copy of a character you've just purchased?
Do you sell it? If so do you expect much for it?
Do you display one in alt mode along with bot mode?
Do you make a new character out of it through some custom paint or use parts to kitbash something?
Maybe you give them away to a kid that will appreciate them as toys instead of pretty shelf warmers?
Simply curious
Bonus question - Was/is there any new figure that you've decided wasn't worth "upgrading" to?
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 02:24 PM.