Today, 02:18 PM
UsernamePrime
Generation 1
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: ontario
Posts: 29
What do you do with your old versions of characters?
Siege and Earthrise released/will release great updates on characters that were already released some time ago. I imagine many people are now replacing their old Grapple, Seekers, Primes, etc.... What do you do with the now inferior copy of a character you've just purchased?

Do you sell it? If so do you expect much for it?

Do you display one in alt mode along with bot mode?

Do you make a new character out of it through some custom paint or use parts to kitbash something?

Maybe you give them away to a kid that will appreciate them as toys instead of pretty shelf warmers?

Simply curious

Bonus question - Was/is there any new figure that you've decided wasn't worth "upgrading" to?
Last edited by UsernamePrime; Today at 02:24 PM.
