X-Transbots surprised us with the announcement of their*Mysterious Box Series MB-01 & MB-02 Seekers. Each of these sets consists of*6 non-transformable, 5 cm tall PVC figures. To make things more interesting, there is a 1 in 144 chance to get a secret item: Clear Starscream (with MB-01 pack) or Coronation Starscream (with MB-02 pack). According from the images, each figure will come with a stand which base can be connected to create a background. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the » Continue Reading.
