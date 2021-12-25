Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:01 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,631
X-Transbots Mysterious Box Series MB-01 & MB-02 Seekers (PVC Figures) Color Renders


X-Transbots surprised us with the announcement of their*Mysterious Box Series MB-01 &#38; MB-02 Seekers. Each of these sets consists of*6 non-transformable, 5 cm tall PVC figures. To make things more interesting, there is a 1 in 144 chance to get a secret item: Clear Starscream (with MB-01 pack) or Coronation Starscream (with MB-02 pack). According from the images, each figure will come with a stand which base can be connected to create a background. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. Click on the bar to see the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post X-Transbots Mysterious Box Series MB-01 & MB-02 Seekers (PVC Figures) Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
