|
Transformers Earth Wars Update 07/03 ? 07/09
Our friends over at Transformers Earth Wars have sent through a round up of all the goodness that happened with the game this week. Read on below to check it all out! If you arent already playing, make sure to hit your app stores
and download today! This weekends event is called Worlds Collide and will be the end of the Multiverse saga! It features two new bots: Laser Optimus and Armada Megatron. You can watch the Bot Spotlight here
Also, this events leaderboard will be using the new scoring system – Only the top 40
