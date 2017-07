Transformers Earth Wars Update – 07/03 ? 07/09

Our friends over at Transformers Earth Wars have sent through a round up of all the goodness that happened with the game this week. Read on below to check it all out! If you aren’t already playing, make sure to hit your app stores and download today! This weekend’s event is called ‘Worlds Collide’ and will be the end of the Multiverse saga! It features two new bots: Laser Optimus and Armada Megatron. You can watch the Bot Spotlight here . Also, this event’s leaderboard will be using the new scoring system – Only the top 40 » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Earth Wars Update – 07/03 – 07/09 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM