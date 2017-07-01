|
Hascon 2017 ? Transformers Brand Experience Details
Hasbro has revealed a list of brand experiences for Transformers at Hascon 2017.* These are in addition to the full panel list
we got a last week.* Read on to check them out, with experiences for the other brands after the break! TRANSFORMERS Immerse yourself in the world of Transformers where things are More than Meets the Eye! We take you behind-the-scenes through the latest entertainment from movies to animation to comics, and have fun with the latest toys, hearing from the designers themselves how they bring this amazing brand to life! Ready to roll out- Highlights » Continue Reading.
