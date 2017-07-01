Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hascon 2017 ? Transformers Brand Experience Details


Hasbro has revealed a list of brand experiences for Transformers at Hascon 2017.* These are in addition to the full panel list we got a last week.* Read on to check them out, with experiences for the other brands after the break! TRANSFORMERS Immerse yourself in the world of Transformers where things are More than Meets the Eye! We take you behind-the-scenes through the latest entertainment from movies to animation to comics, and have fun with the latest toys, hearing from the designers themselves how they bring this amazing brand to life! Ready to roll out- Highlights &#187; Continue Reading.

TFcon Toronto  The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE, ALEX MILNE, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER, ANDREW GRIFFITH, JAMES RAIZ and JOSH PEREZ.
