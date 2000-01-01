Today, 03:43 AM #1 xihowaboxe Mini-Con Join Date: Jun 2019 Location: toronto Posts: 2 Xbwxxy Most wanted list 2019



Wanted figures.

Animated

samurai prowl



Energon

Kicker with High Wire or just kicker

Energon Wing Saber

Energon Leader Class: Megatron



Watch Godzilla: King of the Monsters Online

Robots in Disguise (RID) Mega Class: Sideways vs. Axer

(RID) Deluxe Class: Megatron Megabolt

Supreme Class: Unicron



Prime

First Prime Voyager Class: Bulkhead

Prime Voyager Class: Thundertron



Movie

HFTD RTS Voyager Class: Battle Blades Optimus Prime

Transformers (2010 - HFTD / RTS) Deluxe Class: Ironhide

Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Nitro Bumblebee

Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Wheeljack

Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Voyager Class: Ironhide

Movie - Revenge of the Fallen (ROTF) Deluxe Class: Lockdown or Axor

Human Alliance Basic: Tailpipe and Pinpointer with Sergeant Noble

Human Alliance Basic: Reverb and Sergeant Detour



Generation

Generations Deluxe Class: Evac



Thrilling 30 Waspinator





Beast Wars

Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy

Beast Wars TM Dinobot





Alt/Bt

Alternity Optimus

alternator Grimlock

alternators wheeljack

binaltech arceel Local Toronto, pick up prefer. thank youWanted figures.Animatedsamurai prowlEnergonKicker with High Wire or just kickerEnergon Wing SaberEnergon Leader Class: MegatronRobots in Disguise (RID) Mega Class: Sideways vs. Axer(RID) Deluxe Class: Megatron MegaboltSupreme Class: UnicronPrimeFirst Prime Voyager Class: BulkheadPrime Voyager Class: ThundertronMovieHFTD RTS Voyager Class: Battle Blades Optimus PrimeTransformers (2010 - HFTD / RTS) Deluxe Class: IronhideDark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Nitro BumblebeeDark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: WheeljackDark of the Moon (DOTM) Voyager Class: IronhideMovie - Revenge of the Fallen (ROTF) Deluxe Class: Lockdown or AxorHuman Alliance Basic: Tailpipe and Pinpointer with Sergeant NobleHuman Alliance Basic: Reverb and Sergeant DetourGenerationGenerations Deluxe Class: EvacThrilling 30 WaspinatorBeast WarsBeast Wars Neo Big ConvoyBeast Wars TM DinobotAlt/BtAlternity Optimusalternator Grimlockalternators wheeljackbinaltech arceel

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

