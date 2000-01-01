Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:43 AM   #1
xihowaboxe
Mini-Con
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: toronto
Posts: 2
Xbwxxy Most wanted list 2019
Local Toronto, pick up prefer. thank you

Wanted figures.
Animated
samurai prowl

Energon
Kicker with High Wire or just kicker
Energon Wing Saber
Energon Leader Class: Megatron

Robots in Disguise (RID) Mega Class: Sideways vs. Axer
(RID) Deluxe Class: Megatron Megabolt
Supreme Class: Unicron

Prime
First Prime Voyager Class: Bulkhead
Prime Voyager Class: Thundertron

Movie
HFTD RTS Voyager Class: Battle Blades Optimus Prime
Transformers (2010 - HFTD / RTS) Deluxe Class: Ironhide
Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Nitro Bumblebee
Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Deluxe Class: Wheeljack
Dark of the Moon (DOTM) Voyager Class: Ironhide
Movie - Revenge of the Fallen (ROTF) Deluxe Class: Lockdown or Axor
Human Alliance Basic: Tailpipe and Pinpointer with Sergeant Noble
Human Alliance Basic: Reverb and Sergeant Detour

Generation
Generations Deluxe Class: Evac

Thrilling 30 Waspinator


Beast Wars
Beast Wars Neo Big Convoy
Beast Wars TM Dinobot


Alt/Bt
Alternity Optimus
alternator Grimlock
alternators wheeljack
binaltech arceel
