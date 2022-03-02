Third party company*Fans Hobby, via their*Facebook account
, have shared images of a new update of their*MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime,*now showing the combined mode. This an uncolored test shot from the actual molds, so this is much like the final version of this figure. This figure really catches the spirit of the original Energon Optimus Prime in his Super Mode but with a wide range of poseability. All drones are interchangeable as arms or legs. For those wondering about scale, we also have images next to Fans Hobby MB-15 Naval Commander/Armada Optimus Prime in alt mode. We still have no » Continue Reading.
The post Fans Hobby MB-18 Energon Optimus Prime Combined Mode Uncolored Test Shot Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...