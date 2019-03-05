|
IGN Interview With IDW Editor-in-Chief John Barber and Hasbro?s VP of Global Publishi
IGN.com has uploaded a great interview
with IDW Editor-in-Chief John Barber and Hasbro’s VP of Global Publishing Michael Kelly*About The New Transformers Comic Series. We have several interesting comments and reveals on this interview: Why Transformers Needed a Reboot. Choosing the New Creative Team. How they placed The Golden Age of Cybertron as the main story and time. Finding the Humanity of the Transformers characters. 3 pages of the upcoming new series featuring: Optimus, Megatron, Bumblebee, Windblade and new character Rubble. Several clean cover art. *New character reveal: Geomotus. Concept art by Angel Hernadez and characteristics. You can read » Continue Reading.
.
