Bumblebee Movie Kites Spotted At Walmart



And the rain of Bumblebee movie merchandising and products does not seem to stop. 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley found some nice and affordable Bumblebee Movie kites at his local Walmart in*Ft. Wayne, Indiana. These kites have been around from some time ago with previous live-action movies, but they have been updated to reflect the new Bumblebee movie. Prices were $1.47 and $3.97.



