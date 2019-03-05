Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,301

IDW Investors Request To Sell The Company



ADW Capital Partners L.P., which holds 9% of IDW Media Holdings stock, has called to sell the company to a “strategic partner” in order to “maximize value of intellectual property.” The request has been made in a form of an open letter. “But what it does not mean is that our content is any less valuable. It simply means our Company does not have the resources / the right cost of capital to BEST monetize its large and growing IP/content portfolio.” *** “…we believe the intrinsic value of the Companys assets is far higher than the Companys trading price would



ADW Capital Partners L.P., which holds 9% of IDW Media Holdings stock, has called to sell the company to a "strategic partner" in order to "maximize value of intellectual property." The request has been made in a form of an open letter. "But what it does not mean is that our content is any less valuable. It simply means our Company does not have the resources / the right cost of capital to BEST monetize its large and growing IP/content portfolio." *** "…we believe the intrinsic value of the Companys assets is far higher than the Companys trading price would





For more info go to __________________The 2019 80s Toy Expo will be Sunday, April 7th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.FREE PARKINGFor more info go to http://www.ontariocollectorscon.com/