|
Transformers Galaxies #1 Torpedo Comics Exclusive Cover Variant by Livio Ramondelli
Torpedo Comics
has announced an exclusive cover for the upcoming IDW*Transformers Galaxies #1, featuring artwork by Livio Ramondelli of Devastator resting on a throne of crushed Autobots. The Transformers Galaxies series will be an spin-off of the new main Transformers ongoing series 2019 featuring secondary characters and their background story. The first issue will debut September 25th this year with a story of fan-favorite Constructicons. This Torpedo Comics variant will be limited to 500 copies, and will be available exclusively online via Torpedo Comics
and at their Las Vegas, Nevada and Orange, California store locations. In addition, the » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Galaxies #1 Torpedo Comics Exclusive Cover Variant by Livio Ramondelli
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.