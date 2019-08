Transformers Siege 35th Anniversary Optimus Prime And Megatron (Cell Shaded) In Hand

Via Autobase Aichi we have new in-hand images of the new Transformers Siege 35th Anniversary Optimus Prime And Megatron (Cell Shaded) for your viewing pleasure. These are special cell-shaded versions of the Siege Voyager Optimus Prime and Megatron toys, giving them a very nice look, as if they were taken out of a classic cartoon. We are sure many fans will pleased with the final result seen in the images. Even the weapons got the cell-shaded finishing! Check out all the images after the jump, and a video review of the figures. Ready to add this special versions of Optimus Prime