*we have in-hand pcitures of*Takara Tomy MP-12+ Masterpiece Lambor/Sideswipe for your*viewing pleasure. This reissue of MP-12 Lambor known as “Anime Color” has got some extra details and color changes to match how Sideswipe was shown in the cartoon and includes 3 sets of pile drivers: 2 from the original release and an additional gray set. @humidai3_tubaki*shares for us a nice gallery of Lambor/Sideswipe showing packaging, bio card and the transformation sequence.*@Alfes2010 took great shots of both robot and car mode (including accesories) from different angles » Continue Reading.
