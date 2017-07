evenstaves Windowshopper Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: Canada Posts: 40

evenstaves' desired items thread Running a bit dry after TFcon 2017, but there are a few rare items I didn't pick up.



If anyone has any of the below items and are willing to part with them, make me an offer



- Combiner Wars - Optimus Prime (red/blue)

(preferably MISB)



- Titans Return - Fastclash (Fastlane)

(from Chaos on Velocitron boxset)



- TG-28 Megatron

(doesn't have to be w/ Starscream)



- Botcon 2016 CW Magnaboss sticker set