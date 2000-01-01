Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Metroplex conundrum
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:44 AM   #1
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 537
Metroplex conundrum
Thinking about picking up a Generations Metroplex

Which one is best in your opinion?

- Hasbro's Thrilling 30
- Takara's TG version
- Takara's LG version (just a reissue?)
- the SDCC version with the lil guys
- that Hong Kong version?

Your thoughts
evenstaves is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 08:48 AM   #2
bishop
Generation 2
bishop's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Montreal
Posts: 161
Re: Metroplex conundrum
I am happy with the Hasbro version.

Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Thinking about picking up a Generations Metroplex

Which one is best in your opinion?

- Hasbro's Thrilling 30
- Takara's TG version
- Takara's LG version (just a reissue?)
- the SDCC version with the lil guys
- that Hong Kong version?

Your thoughts
bishop is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron Ratchet Deluxe. New In Hand
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys MTRM-CF01 SOLARFLARE MISB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Transformers
Transformers X-Transbots Apollyon Masterpiece Megatron Used MX-1 Used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.