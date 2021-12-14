Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave Additional Official In-Hand Images
Today, 08:53 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave Additional Official In-Hand Images
The official*
Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have shared additional official in-hand images of*Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave.* As with the previous*images of
*Studio Series Core Class Ravage and Shockwave
*and
Deluxe Ratchet
, the pics focus on the transformation sequence of this figure. You can already find pre-orders for Ratchet via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Voyager Soundwave
TFSource
,*
Entertainment Earth
,*
Big Bad Toy Store
,*
Robot Kingdom
,*
The Chosen Prime
,
Toy Dojo
,*
Super_Megatron
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
Animated
Re: Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave Additional Official In-Hand Images
We really need automatic image resizing on these news posts. Just put a class on the img tag and set a max-width CSS rule for that class.
Whisky Tango Foxtrot
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Re: Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave Additional Official In-Hand Images
We really need automatic image resizing on these news posts
seconded
