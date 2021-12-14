Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave Additional Official In-Hand Images



The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter*have shared additional official in-hand images of*Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave.* As with the previous*images of*Studio Series Core Class Ravage and Shockwave*and Deluxe Ratchet, the pics focus on the transformation sequence of this figure. You can already find pre-orders for Ratchet via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Voyager Soundwave TFSource,*Entertainment Earth,*Big Bad Toy Store,*Robot Kingdom,*The Chosen Prime,Toy Dojo,*
Re: Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave Additional Official In-Hand Images
We really need automatic image resizing on these news posts. Just put a class on the img tag and set a max-width CSS rule for that class.
Re: Transformers Studio Series Voyager Soundwave Additional Official In-Hand Images
Quote:
Originally Posted by Whisky Tango Foxtrot View Post
We really need automatic image resizing on these news posts
seconded
