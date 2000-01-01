Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 11:14 PM   #1
Pgianos
Robot Master
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 752
pe fort Max upgrade
I heard their was an upgrade gun and it's 50 dollars!? Are you kidding me. Someone explain how a plastic gun is 50. Is it plastic coated gold? Holy crap
