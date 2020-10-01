Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Shockwave Lab SL-85 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-62 Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwa


Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their*Weibo account images of their next product: SL-85 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-62 Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwave. This upgrade kit consists of: A pair 30-cm long magnetic tentacles. A pair of leg fillers. A nice alternative to add some detail to Studio Series ROTF Soundwave. The tentacles just plug into the holes in his shoulders and the small magnets in the tentacles work with the metal pins and screws of other figures. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Shockwave Lab SL-85 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-62 Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwave appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



