Third party company*Shockwave Lab*have shared via their*Weibo accoun
t images of their next product: SL-85 Upgrade Kit for Studio Series SS-62 Revenge Of The Fallen Soundwave. This upgrade kit consists of: A pair 30-cm long magnetic tentacles. A pair of leg fillers. A nice alternative to add some detail to Studio Series ROTF Soundwave. The tentacles just plug into the holes in his shoulders and the small magnets in the tentacles work with the metal pins and screws of other figures. We still have no concrete information on price or release date, but Shockwave Lab products dont take much time » Continue Reading.
