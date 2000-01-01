Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
RNSrobot
No I'm... doesn't.
Join Date: Aug 2008
Location: Fraser Valley
Posts: 2,551
ISO chug thrilling 30 Arcee
Interested in a t30 Arcee for $40 cdn shipped to Chilliwack, BC. Loose is fine, so long as all accessories and no broken hands.

I have an earthrise Arcee for trade if you would like.
FEEDBACK THREAD
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050

"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"
