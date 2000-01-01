Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Transformers General Discussion
Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
Today, 03:38 PM
#
1
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 468
Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
Some people have been getting cancelled order notifications from Pulse for God Neptune due to overselling. Still up for pre-order on other sites.
UsernamePrime
Today, 03:45 PM
#
2
canprime
Animated
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,606
Re: Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
Uh oh.
Here's hoping the small guys (A3U) can still get it in. I hope it was just an error on Hasbro's part.
canprime
Today, 04:11 PM
#
3
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 6,073
Re: Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
I got an email saying it's been delayed shipping to Dec 3rd, hope it's not a prequel to an order cancellation...
Dark Rage
Today, 04:12 PM
#
4
Tonestar
Star Seeker
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Ajax
Posts: 2,813
Re: Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
I also got an e-mail earlier this week from Hasbro Pulse that my God Neptune preorder got pushed back to December.
Hopefully they don't pull and Amazon.ca or WalMart.ca and eventually cancel it.
Tonestar
