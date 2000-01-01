Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:38 PM   #1
UsernamePrime
Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
Some people have been getting cancelled order notifications from Pulse for God Neptune due to overselling. Still up for pre-order on other sites.
Old Today, 03:45 PM   #2
canprime
Re: Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
Uh oh.

Here's hoping the small guys (A3U) can still get it in. I hope it was just an error on Hasbro's part.
Old Today, 04:11 PM   #3
Dark Rage
Re: Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
I got an email saying it's been delayed shipping to Dec 3rd, hope it's not a prequel to an order cancellation...
Old Today, 04:12 PM   #4
Tonestar
Re: Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold)
I also got an e-mail earlier this week from Hasbro Pulse that my God Neptune preorder got pushed back to December.
Hopefully they don't pull and Amazon.ca or WalMart.ca and eventually cancel it.
