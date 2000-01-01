UsernamePrime Custom User Title Prime Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: Ontario Posts: 468

Pulse Cancelling some God Neptune Orders (oversold) Some people have been getting cancelled order notifications from Pulse for God Neptune due to overselling. Still up for pre-order on other sites. Attached Thumbnails

