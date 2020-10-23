|
Takara Tomy Kingdom Paleotrex Production Sample Images
The official*Takara Tomy Transformers Twitter
*have uploaded production sample images of the new Kingdom Paleotrex. Paleotrex is a new Fossilizer Deluxe class figure which can split into several parts to be used as weapons for other War For Cybertron figures. As we can see from the images, Paleotrex works well with the regular vehicle Transformers like Impactor, or with the new Kingdom Optimus Primal. You can create your own massive weapons for a great battle. Paleotrex will be releases as a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive in Japan, but you can already pre-oder it (together with the rest of the first » Continue Reading.
