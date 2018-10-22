Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,293

War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Skytread In-Hand Images



Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member*ChErikS for sharing with us the first in-hands images of the highly expected War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Skytread. It seems ChErikS used some mysterious dark magic to get this early copy of Skytread, but he was kind to share images and comments about him in our boards. Skytread is a modern rendition of the G1 Duocon Flywheels. Different from Power Of The Primes Battletrap, Skytread has no individual robot mode for each vehicle, but this is G1 toy-accurate anyway. We are sure you will be very pleased with this toy, and here



The post







More... Courtesy of our very own 2005 Boards member*ChErikS for sharing with us the first in-hands images of the highly expected War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Skytread. It seems ChErikS used some mysterious dark magic to get this early copy of Skytread, but he was kind to share images and comments about him in our boards. Skytread is a modern rendition of the G1 Duocon Flywheels. Different from Power Of The Primes Battletrap, Skytread has no individual robot mode for each vehicle, but this is G1 toy-accurate anyway. We are sure you will be very pleased with this toy, and here » Continue Reading. The post War For Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Skytread In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.