Here is another delightful Mech Fan Toys product that I really liked. Laserwave is nicely sized version of Shockwave that plays well with my legends sized stuff.
Laserwave comes with a Diaclone power armor (with container), a sprue of alternative hands and a instruction manual. Please, it does not include the pilot.
I like the colour of the power armor.
Good quality materials and according to the Tuna Standard, he is bigger than the official legends class.
The alt mode is as it should be. Looks accurate and everything tabs in well. There is no slop. Overall, a nice figure and a lot cheaper than the source figure from Iron Factory. I have both but the bigger size makes it a welcome addition to my collection, as I believe that Shockwave is much taller than Bumblebee (for example).