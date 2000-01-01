Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page Mech Fan Toys MF-35 Laserwave
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:01 PM   #1
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,067
Mech Fan Toys MF-35 Laserwave
Here is another delightful Mech Fan Toys product that I really liked. Laserwave is nicely sized version of Shockwave that plays well with my legends sized stuff.





Laserwave comes with a Diaclone power armor (with container), a sprue of alternative hands and a instruction manual. Please, it does not include the pilot.






I like the colour of the power armor.




















Good quality materials and according to the Tuna Standard, he is bigger than the official legends class.

















The alt mode is as it should be. Looks accurate and everything tabs in well. There is no slop. Overall, a nice figure and a lot cheaper than the source figure from Iron Factory. I have both but the bigger size makes it a welcome addition to my collection, as I believe that Shockwave is much taller than Bumblebee (for example).
Last edited by Longshot; Today at 07:03 PM.
Longshot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Constructicon Devastator Walmart Exclusive Reissue NEW SEALED
Transformers
Transformers Dark of the Moon CUSTOM Deluxe DOTM Movie Soundwave by LEK
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-09 Tesla 3rd party Transformers MP Masterpiece Perceptor Damaged
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMERS e-HOBBY ROAD RAGE DIACLONE RED TRACKS AFA MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:14 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.