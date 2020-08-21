Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #2 iTunes Preview
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,833
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #2 iTunes Preview


Marty finds out that Doc Brown isn’t the only one with a flux capacitor in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers x Back to the Future issue #2 reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. If our calculations are correct, you can add this to your New Comic Book Day pull list on December 23rd and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist)

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #2 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS LOT, 17 , ACTION FIGURES, ARMADA, ENERGON & more
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS ART FEATHER BUMBLE BEE
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS TURBO TRACKS REVEAL THE SHIELD Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Optimal Optimus Transmetals New Sealed In Box!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Age Of Extinction Voyager EVASION MODE OPTIMUS PRIME MIB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Dinobot Slag (1985)
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.