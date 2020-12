IDW’s Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #2 iTunes Preview

Marty finds out that Doc Brown isn't the only one with a flux capacitor in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers x Back to the Future issue #2 reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. If our calculations are correct, you can add this to your New Comic Book Day pull list on December 23rd and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards! Creator credits : Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist)