Old Today, 06:50 AM
Super_Megatron
Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1561
TFW2005 friend and sponsor Robot Kingdom brings you their newsletter for this week. See the highlights below and then read on for the complete listing! ROBOTKINGDOM.COM Newsletter #1561 Australia E-Express, Air Mail Parcel and EMS Resumed! Latest news, NO postal service available to Malaysia, New Zealand, Peru, Chile, South Korea, Brunei, Isreal. Please do not place order at the moment. For Japan, Canada, Italy, Only EMS service available at the moment. For more information, please check the following link. Hongkong Post – Notices (978) We believe the situation will change daily. If in case the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Robot Kingdom Newsletter 1561 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
