Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Some Transformers Prime stuff
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:24 PM   #1
JTCh
Armada
Join Date: Oct 2008
Location: Canada
Posts: 676
Some Transformers Prime stuff
Selling as lot. Loose, complete, no instructions. Gaia Unicron is NIB. Looking for $300 obo. Meetup in Markham only.

FE Optimus Prime
FE Bulkhead
FE Bumblebee
FE Starscream
FE Soundwave
FE Vehicon
Extra Vehicon
Terrorcon Cliffjumper
Gaia Unicron
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: 1.jpg Views: 0 Size: 90.3 KB ID: 46630   Click image for larger version Name: 2.jpg Views: 0 Size: 91.7 KB ID: 46631   Click image for larger version Name: 3.jpg Views: 0 Size: 81.5 KB ID: 46632  
__________________
My BST Feedback
JTCh is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers war for cybertron siege Decepticon Spy Patrol habro pulse 4-pack
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen/HFTD/RTS Assortment - 19 Figures - Used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.