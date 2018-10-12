|
War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Optimus Prime And Megatron In-Package Images
Via Weibo user TF-Factory
*we have our first look at the*War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Optimus Prime And Megatron packaging. The figures come in very nice boxes with an original trapezoidal form. Both toys are displayed in robot mode via a wide window, with the Siege logo at the bottom and Hasbro and Takara Tomy logos in the front of the box. The right side of the box features an impressive art of each character. As an extra bonus, we have some out-of-the-box stock images of both Optimus Prime and Megatron in robot and vehicle mode. We are sure these » Continue Reading.
