Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-17+ Prowl (Anime Color) & Collectible Coin In-Hand Images
And the next “Masterpiece Plus” edition is finally out. We have some great in-hand images of the Takara Tomy Masterpiece MP-17+ Prowl and his Collectible Coin for your viewing pleasure. The “Masterpiece Plus” editions bring you animation color decos of some previous Masterpiece molds like:**Alert (Red Alert), Lambor (Sideswipe) and Laserwave (Shockwave). Now, it’s Prowl’s turn to receive his respective new deco for fans looking for cartoon-accurate toys. In Prowl’s case this mainly means bright blue windows and the deletion of the Highway Patrol text on the doors. The images come courtesy of*Alfes2010
