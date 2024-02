Super 7 ReAction Fun Robo P-38

So, here's something I don't understand why it exists, but here we are. It's the Super 7 ReAction Gun Robo P-38, an homage to the microchange all black version of he who would become Megatron. In this case, it is the Megatron mold in robot mode, but black, with brown and blue highlights. Never ever looked at ReAction before...it's...a thing.