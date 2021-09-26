|
First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Off-road Camaro Bumblebee
Twitter user*Hiram Abif Kutsury is giving us our first look at the new*Off-road Camaro Bumblebee from*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. In addition to this reveal, a crew member (in charge of Animal Handling) is revealing a list of characters for a scene being filmed in Peru. These characters include… Wheeljack Cheetor Arcee Rhinox Mirage Optimus Prime You can check out the Bumblebee video, after the jump. Filtraciones de los autos para la pelicula Transformers: Rise of the Beasts #Transformers #TF #RiseOfTheBeasts
BUMBLEBEEEEEEE!!! ? pic.twitter.com/fVraoNogTB
