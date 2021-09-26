Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Off-road Camaro Bumblebee
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:12 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,199
First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Off-road Camaro Bumblebee


Twitter user*Hiram Abif Kutsury is giving us our first look at the new*Off-road Camaro Bumblebee from*Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts. In addition to this reveal, a crew member (in charge of Animal Handling) is revealing a list of characters for a scene being filmed in Peru. These characters include… Wheeljack Cheetor Arcee Rhinox Mirage Optimus Prime You can check out the Bumblebee video, after the jump. Filtraciones de los autos para la pelicula Transformers: Rise of the Beasts #Transformers #TF #RiseOfTheBeastsBUMBLEBEEEEEEE!!! ? pic.twitter.com/fVraoNogTB — Hiram Abif Kutsury (@HKutsury) September 26, 2021 &#160;

The post First Look At Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Off-road Camaro Bumblebee appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS G1 BUMBLEBEE 100% COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformer R.I.D Robots In Disguise Dinobot Rare Walmart Exclusive Grimlock
Transformers
*NEW* Hasbro Transformers Titans Return WINGSPAN & CLOUDRAKER - Walgreen's Excl.
Transformers
Hasbro Transformer Supreme Starscream 2014 30Th Anniversary Platinum Edition New
Transformers
Hasbro/Takara Transformers Lot of 8 G1 and Transmetals for parts/repair SA-IS
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers W.F.C -- Lifeline ( New / Neuf )
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:14 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.