Netflixs War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron and Hotlink Out At US Retail


Attention fellow collectors! A post in our North Carolina Transformers Sightings forum*by 2005 Boards member Gatchaman*gives us the head up that the new*Netflixs War For Cybertron: Siege Megatron and Hotlink*are out at US retail. Hotlink with Battlemasters Heatstroke &#38; Heartburn and*Megatron with Battlemasters*Captive Lionizer &#38; Captive Pinpointer were found at*Kannapolis Walmart, North Carolina for $39.99. Be careful and*Remember to*hunt safely. Share your sightings on the 2005 Boards!

The post Netflixs War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron and Hotlink Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



