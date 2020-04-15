|
Netflixs War For Cybertron: Siege Voyager Megatron and Hotlink Out At US Retail
Attention fellow collectors! A post in our North Carolina Transformers Sightings forum
*by 2005 Boards member Gatchaman*gives us the head up that the new*Netflixs War For Cybertron: Siege Megatron and Hotlink*are out at US retail. Hotlink with Battlemasters Heatstroke & Heartburn and*Megatron with Battlemasters*Captive Lionizer & Captive Pinpointer were found at*Kannapolis Walmart, North Carolina for $39.99. Be careful and*Remember to*hunt safely. Share your sightings on the 2005 Boards!
.
