Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Voyager Out In Canada
Good news for fellow Canadian fans and collectors! Friend site Cybertron.ca reported that the new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Voyager is out at Canadian retail. Quintesson Judge and Megatron were spotted at*EBgames in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member. Happy hunting!
