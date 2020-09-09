Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,326
Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Voyager Out In Canada


Good news for fellow Canadian fans and collectors! Friend site Cybertron.ca reported that the new*Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Voyager is out at Canadian retail. Quintesson Judge and Megatron were spotted at*EBgames in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member. Happy hunting!

The post Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Voyager Out In Canada appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 12:48 PM
positivelyken
One Man Gestalt
positivelyken's Avatar
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Winnipeg, MB
Posts: 2,191
Re: Transformers Earthrise Wave 3 Voyager Out In Canada
Meg's feet just sticking out of the back of the alt mode is hilarious.
