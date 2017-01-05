Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
For sale: CW Menasor and Superion gift sets
mcmus
Crossover
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,480
For sale: CW Menasor and Superion gift sets
Both are new sealed. $110 each set or $200 for both. Shipping is extra. Pick up near Don Mills/York Mills in Toronto between 10a-4p during weekday. Pm if interested. Thanks
MY SALE THREAD
,
MY WANT
,
FEEDBACK
mcmus
