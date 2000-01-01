Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Custom Beast Wars Deluxe Class Cheetor Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:36 PM   #1
GotBot
Cybertron
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,118
Custom Beast Wars Deluxe Class Cheetor Review
Moving forward with the Maximal team! It's Transformers Beast Wars Cheetor with several custom paint apps. Is he still a worthy member and a worthy figure?
https://youtu.be/ASZ__-d89bc
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Power Of The Primes Evolution RODIMUS PRIME Age 8+
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes OPTIMUS PRIME Age 8+ Made by Hasbro
Transformers
HUGE MISB Hasbro Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Devastator
Transformers
Lot of Three G1 Transformers Optimus Prime, Wheeljack and Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 Gnaw Complete
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece Optimus Prime (20th Anniversary) 12" Die-cast
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.