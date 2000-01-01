Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Today, 01:52 PM
#
1
theoneyouknowleast
Armada
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 602
Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Found this info on Reddit.
Just got myself a set of deluxes.
https://www.reddit.com/r/transformer...ef_source=link
Worked out to $57 CAD for 5 Deluxes and im using
https://www.crossborderpickups.ca/
to broker the package to canada, and they have local pickup in Mississauga.
My Humble Feedback Thread
Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast
Today, 01:56 PM
#
2
andersox
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 178
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
battle masters already sold out
really just looking for them and the weaponizers for this line.
Thanks for the heads up thought!
andersox
Today, 01:58 PM
#
3
OldOfflineMan
Generation 1
Join Date: Aug 2018
Location: Toronto
Posts: 83
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
theoneyouknowleast
Worked out to $57 CAD for 5 Deluxes and im using
https://www.crossborderpickups.ca/
to broker the package to canada, and they have local pickup in Mississauga.
So how much is it all in after customs and the cross border services?
Feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...174#post770174
For sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=74242
Wants:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...176#post770176
OldOfflineMan
Today, 02:04 PM
#
4
andersox
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 178
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
theoneyouknowleast
Found this info on Reddit.
Just got myself a set of deluxes.
https://www.reddit.com/r/transformer...ef_source=link
Worked out to $57 CAD for 5 Deluxes and im using
https://www.crossborderpickups.ca/
to broker the package to canada, and they have local pickup in Mississauga.
used the allnew code and it made my shipping to canada free!
andersox
Today, 02:11 PM
#
5
theoneyouknowleast
Armada
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 602
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
andersox
used the allnew code and it made my shipping to canada free!
Looks like I'll have to redo my order direct to Canada.
So rare free shipping applies to Canada, that I forgot to check.
My Humble Feedback Thread
Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast
Today, 02:15 PM
#
6
throllen
Generation 1
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: The North
Posts: 45
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
theoneyouknowleast
Looks like I'll have to redo my order direct to Canada.
So rare free shipping applies to Canada, that I forgot to check.
I know... its better to order everything on there too. You will save tons compared to buying them in Canada.
throllen
Today, 02:19 PM
#
7
TheSwipe95
TheSwipe95
Join Date: Jan 2015
Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
Posts: 59
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
theoneyouknowleast
Found this info on Reddit.
Just got myself a set of deluxes.
https://www.reddit.com/r/transformer...ef_source=link
Worked out to $57 CAD for 5 Deluxes and im using
https://www.crossborderpickups.ca/
to broker the package to canada, and they have local pickup in Mississauga.
When they broker, can they then ship to your address? Or does it have to be picked up instead? Cuz I am not taking a trip over to Ontario just to grab a parcel.
TheSwipe95
Today, 02:20 PM
#
8
andersox
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 178
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
throllen
I know... its better to order everything on there too. You will save tons compared to buying them in Canada.
I know hey! just remember you can't use paypal to ship direct to Canada. (the system doesn't like it.)
andersox
Today, 02:21 PM
#
9
theoneyouknowleast
Armada
Join Date: Oct 2011
Location: Mississauga ON
Posts: 602
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by
TheSwipe95
When they broker, can they then ship to your address? Or does it have to be picked up instead? Cuz I am not taking a trip over to Ontario just to grab a parcel.
They do offer an option to reship in Canada for you. Never gone that route so Im unsure of the costs.
Since the "allnew" coupon is giving free shipping to Canada, I suggest you go that route.
My Humble Feedback Thread
Looking For:
-POTP Onyx Prime Prime Master from Predaking.
theoneyouknowleast
Today, 02:29 PM
#
10
Yonoid
Crossover
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 1,475
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
thanks for sharing!
I recall a similar discount on their page before and after day 1 they fixed the free shipping to Canada as it was never meant to apply.
I don't know for those that placed orders already if they honored it or cancelled them
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596
4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541
Looking for: POTP Counterpunch, POTP Novastar (for a board member)
Last edited by Yonoid; Today at 02:39 PM.
02:39 PM
.
Yonoid
