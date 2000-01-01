Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:52 PM   #1
theoneyouknowleast
Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Found this info on Reddit.

Just got myself a set of deluxes.

https://www.reddit.com/r/transformer...ef_source=link

Worked out to $57 CAD for 5 Deluxes and im using https://www.crossborderpickups.ca/ to broker the package to canada, and they have local pickup in Mississauga.
Old Today, 01:56 PM   #2
andersox
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
battle masters already sold out
really just looking for them and the weaponizers for this line.
Thanks for the heads up thought!
Old Today, 01:58 PM   #3
OldOfflineMan
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by theoneyouknowleast View Post
Worked out to $57 CAD for 5 Deluxes and im using https://www.crossborderpickups.ca/ to broker the package to canada, and they have local pickup in Mississauga.
So how much is it all in after customs and the cross border services?
Old Today, 02:04 PM   #4
andersox
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by theoneyouknowleast View Post
Found this info on Reddit.

Just got myself a set of deluxes.

https://www.reddit.com/r/transformer...ef_source=link

Worked out to $57 CAD for 5 Deluxes and im using https://www.crossborderpickups.ca/ to broker the package to canada, and they have local pickup in Mississauga.
used the allnew code and it made my shipping to canada free!
Old Today, 02:11 PM   #5
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by andersox View Post
used the allnew code and it made my shipping to canada free!
Looks like I'll have to redo my order direct to Canada.

So rare free shipping applies to Canada, that I forgot to check.
Old Today, 02:15 PM   #6
throllen
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by theoneyouknowleast View Post
Looks like I'll have to redo my order direct to Canada.

So rare free shipping applies to Canada, that I forgot to check.
I know... its better to order everything on there too. You will save tons compared to buying them in Canada.
Old Today, 02:19 PM   #7
TheSwipe95
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by theoneyouknowleast View Post
Found this info on Reddit.

Just got myself a set of deluxes.

https://www.reddit.com/r/transformer...ef_source=link

Worked out to $57 CAD for 5 Deluxes and im using https://www.crossborderpickups.ca/ to broker the package to canada, and they have local pickup in Mississauga.
When they broker, can they then ship to your address? Or does it have to be picked up instead? Cuz I am not taking a trip over to Ontario just to grab a parcel.
Old Today, 02:20 PM   #8
andersox
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by throllen View Post
I know... its better to order everything on there too. You will save tons compared to buying them in Canada.
I know hey! just remember you can't use paypal to ship direct to Canada. (the system doesn't like it.)
Old Today, 02:21 PM   #9
theoneyouknowleast
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
Quote:
Originally Posted by TheSwipe95 View Post
When they broker, can they then ship to your address? Or does it have to be picked up instead? Cuz I am not taking a trip over to Ontario just to grab a parcel.
They do offer an option to reship in Canada for you. Never gone that route so Im unsure of the costs.

Since the "allnew" coupon is giving free shipping to Canada, I suggest you go that route.
Old Today, 02:29 PM   #10
Yonoid
Re: Hasbro Toy Shop - SIEGE Deluxes
thanks for sharing!

I recall a similar discount on their page before and after day 1 they fixed the free shipping to Canada as it was never meant to apply.

I don't know for those that placed orders already if they honored it or cancelled them
