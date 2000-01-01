Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:11 PM   #1
RazzAq
Machine War
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: dead-monton
Posts: 258
MP-44 @ Amazon Japan
MP-44 is available for PO at amazon japan.

looking at $440 CAD shipped.

https://www.amazon.co.jp/%E3%83%88%E...keywords=mp-44
Old Today, 02:29 PM   #2
QuadESL63
Canadian Slag
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 3,140
Re: MP-44 @ Amazon Japan
It says 36XXX yen on the product page but you only need to pay 34255 yen for the Prime (plus 1200 yen DHL 3 days shipping and 4500 yen sales tax withhold by Amazon Japan). This is cheaper than AmiAmi at least.
