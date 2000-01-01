Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
Canadian Transformers News
Earthrise Scorponok released in Canada
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 02:04 AM
#
1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,960
Earthrise Scorponok released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member
AgeofTransformers
for letting us know that
Earthrise Scorponok
has been released in Canada.
The sighting was made at an EBgames in Ontario.
Share your sightings in the
Canadian Transformers Sightings forum
.
Attached Thumbnails
__________________
FOR SALE:
MP Megatron, Tracks, Death Star Darth Vader TF, Xiaomi Tablet Soundwave, Third Party, Movies Toys, Unicron, RID Scourge (Black Optimus), LOTS of old/new CHUG & more!
Dark Rage
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Dark Rage
Find More Posts by Dark Rage
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Masterpiece (MP 28) HOT RODIMUS (HOT ROD), MIB. w/Collector's coin. Authentic
Fansproject Function-X Lot Weirdwolf And Mindwipe
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers G1 Menasor brand new - Complete and in Original Box
Transformers Jetfire G1 in Box, good condition, from Bandai. w French RARE
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers Generations Combiner Wars Deluxe Class QUICKSLINGER
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
06:00 AM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.