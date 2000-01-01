Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:04 AM   #1
Dark Rage
白人看不懂
Join Date: May 2007
Location: Toronto
Posts: 5,960
Earthrise Scorponok released in Canada
Thanks to Cybertron.ca member AgeofTransformers for letting us know that Earthrise Scorponok has been released in Canada.

The sighting was made at an EBgames in Ontario.

Share your sightings in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Click image for larger version Name: received_939224759883195.jpg Views: 31 Size: 21.0 KB ID: 46779  
