Today, 02:56 PM
Frankacy
Generation 1
Join Date: Sep 2015
Montreal
Posts: 10
Selling XTransbots Apollyon in Montreal
Im selling an XTransbots Apollyon for 120$CAD.

Youll be receiving this item mint in box. It has been on display in a smoke-free, pet-free home.

He has the tighter replacement shoulders already installed (original ones are in the box.) All his accessories are included in the box, and most have never even been taken out.

I had to go through a bit of back and forth with XTransbots to have some parts changed that were incorrectly assembled. As such, youll be receiving a figure that is perfectly assembled and you won't need to with QA

I'd prefer to sell to someone local, but I'm willing to ship if no one comes through.

Thanks
