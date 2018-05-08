Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
DNA Design Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade Prototype


Are you impressed with the new Leader Class Studio Series Grimlock? Do you still want more? DNA Design present their upcoming Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade. The images of the prototype of this upgrade set were shared via DNA Design Weibo.*DNA Design bring you very nice options to improve the already great Studio Series Grimlock mold. This kit includes: New articulated left hand. New right arm. New* battle maze with poseable chain. The maze can be attached to the right arm replacing the hand. New battle spear. Some parts can be attached to the the Dinosaur mode for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post DNA Design Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



xueyue2
Re: DNA Design Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade Prototype
now all I need is KBB take this upgrade kit and make a OS SS Grimlock....
Pascal
Re: DNA Design Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade Prototype
Partsforming. Meh.
Coming soon: rien pantoute.
