|
DNA Design Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade Prototype
Are you impressed with the new Leader Class Studio Series Grimlock? Do you still want more? DNA Design present their upcoming Studio Series Grimlock Add-on Kit Upgrade. The images of the prototype of this upgrade set were shared via DNA Design Weibo.
*DNA Design bring you very nice options to improve the already great Studio Series Grimlock mold. This kit includes: New articulated left hand. New right arm. New* battle maze with poseable chain. The maze can be attached to the right arm replacing the hand. New battle spear. Some parts can be attached to the the Dinosaur mode for » Continue Reading.
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.