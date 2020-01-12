Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,044

Super 7 Transformers ReAction Figures And Super Cyborg Optimus Prime Found At US Reta



Thanks to 2005 Boards*Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up that the new*Super 7 Transformers ReAction Figures And Super Cyborg Optimus Prime have been found At US Retail. The retro-style 3.75-inch ReAction Optimus Prime together with the 11-inch vinyl Super Cyborg Optimus Prime (with removable chest to see the interior) were spotted at FYE in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A good chance to see the figures by yourself before buying them. You can also find them via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and share you impressions on the 2005 Boards!



Thanks to 2005 Boards*Rookbartley*for giving us the heads up that the new*Super 7 Transformers ReAction Figures And Super Cyborg Optimus Prime have been found At US Retail. The retro-style 3.75-inch ReAction Optimus Prime together with the 11-inch vinyl Super Cyborg Optimus Prime (with removable chest to see the interior) were spotted at FYE in Fort Wayne, Indiana. A good chance to see the figures by yourself before buying them. You can also find them via our sponsors links below. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and share you impressions on the 2005 Boards!





