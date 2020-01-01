|
New Transformers Listings; Studio Series, Earthrise and Cyberverse
Jtprime17 is back with more transformers listings for* Studio Series, War for Cybertron: Earthrise as well as Cyberverse. The listings were found through ACD Dictribution
. There is a lot to take in so lets get to it. Studio Series:
TRAN: Gen Studio Voyager Blitzwing (3) HSBE8294 TRAN: Gen Studio Voyager Skipjack (3) HSBE7214 TRAN: Gen Studio Voyager Scrapper (3) SKU HSBE7213 TRAN: Gen Studio Voyager Sentinel Prime (3) SKU HSBE7312 Earthrise:
TRAN: Gen: WFC: E Voyager E Megatron (3) HSBE8204 TRAN: Gen: WFC: E Micro Battle Squad (8) HSBE9838 TRAN: Gen: WFC: E Voyager Snap Dragon(2) HSBE7313 » Continue Reading.
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.